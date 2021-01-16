Dr Dre ‘safe and looking good’ after hospital stay, says Ice T

Rapper and producer Dr Dre has returned home after a stay in hospital with a reported brain aneurysm.

Dr Dre’s friend and fellow hip-hop star Ice T said he was home from hospital and “looking good”.

He tweeted: “Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

Dr Dre, 55, was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this month but has since told fans that he was “doing great” and receiving “excellent” care.

Dr Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, and won seven Grammys.

Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of NWA, producing some of the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, Straight Outta Compton.

He launched a successful solo career with 1992 album The Chronic, became a renowned record producer and was instrumental in the careers of fellow rappers Eminem and 50 Cent.

But it was his relationship with record executive Jimmy Iovine – documented in HBO series The Defiant Ones – and the launch of their Beats headphone range that secured his position as one of the wealthiest names in music.

Beats was purchased by Apple in 2014 in a deal worth $3bn (£1.94bn).

Dr Dre has been locked in a bitter divorce battle since the summer.

His estranged wife Nicole Young is asking for half of the rapper’s estimated $1bn (£730m) fortune. The pair have three children.