Dr Dre reflects on ‘fortunate’ events that saved his life in 2021

Dr Dre says he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 59-year-old rap icon suffered “three strokes” while he was in hospital recovering from his aneurysm in 2021, and Dre has now revealed that he feels fortunate that he’s survived to tell his story.

Dre recalled waking up with an abnormal feeling behind his “right ear” and his problems soon spiralled out of control.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘This Life of Mine with James Corden’, Dre shared: “I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.'”

Dre eventually agreed to go to hospital, and on reflection, the rap star realises how fortunate he’s been.

He recalled: “Next thing you know, I’m blacking out.

“I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and [saying,] ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.'”

Dre was initially baffled by his health woes, as he’s become increasingly fitness-conscious over time.

The rapper – whose real name is Andre Young – said: “I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.”

However, Dre eventually learned that he was suffering from an “hereditary” condition.

The ‘Still D.R.E.’ hitmaker explained: “High blood pressure in black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer.”

Dre explained that his health scare “makes you appreciate being alive”.

He added: “When you go through that situation, it’s crazy especially when I was on my way home from the hospital because possibly, that couldn’t have happened.

“It’s crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It’s just something that could happen out of the blue.”

