Dr. Dre announces new Eminem album following his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction

In a surprise announcement, Dr. Dre revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Eminem is dropping a new album this year.

This news came hot on the heels of Dre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he reunited with rap royalty Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

The producer, who hasn’t been on late-night TV in 30 years, caused a stir with his Walk of Fame induction. The ceremony drew such a massive crowd that Hollywood Boulevard needed to be closed.

Later on Kimmel, Dre casually dropped the Eminem bomb. “He’s working on his own album this year“, Dre revealed, “and I even have some production credits on it”. This will be Eminem’s 12th studio album, following the chart-topping success of “Music to Be Murdered By” in 2020.

Dr Dre reflects on ‘fortunate’ events that saved his life in 2021

The news has sparked a whirlwind of excitement among fans. Eminem, known for his sharp lyricism and powerful delivery, hasn’t released an album since 2020. With Dre back in the mix, there is huge anticipation around this new project, and perhaps it will be the start of a new era of hip-hop.

