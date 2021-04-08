DMX fan shares heartfelt experience she had with the rapper

While prayers continue to pour in for American rapper DMX, Twitter user Jennifer Fraser has described him as a “gracious” man.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was admitted to the New York hospital on April 2 after he suffered a heart attack, allegedly caused by a drug overdose.

In a Twitter thread that attracted thousands of users, Fraser said she met the rapper when she was travelling on a first-class flight to San Diego with her stepdaughter.

At the time, she didn’t realise he was a celebrity.

As they started talking, she realised who he was. She said DMX invited them to his performance, one her stepdaughter would never forget.

Fraser said the “Top Shotter” hitmaker had spoken highly of his family.

“We discussed race and his incarceration. He was so authentic and candid. He went to get something else from his handler.

“He returned with another phone and played a song about his grandmother who raised him. It wasn’t yet released, but it was recorded with John Legend.

“He talked about his kids, he has a lot of kids. He worried about them, and told me how much he enjoyed being a father, returning again to stories of his grandmother and her influence in his life and as a parent.

“He talked about her illness, cancer.

“He talked about his faith,” said Fraser in her thread.

Fraser added that DMX was well-read and that she hoped that the song about his grandmother would be released (if it hadn’t already).

She said: “The flight was short and made shorter by an engaging conversation. DMX was well-read and religious. @DMX is a talented artist, a loving father and a kind soul.

“I hope they release the song about his grandmother. I remember it being very different and personal.”

DMX’s fans continue to pray for his recovery and hosted a prayer vigil outside the hospital on Monday.