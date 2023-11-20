Diddy and Cassie ‘amicably’ settle lawsuit after she accused him of rape, abuse

Cassie has “amicably” settled her lawsuit against Diddy. The 54-year-old rapper had been accused of subjecting singer Cassie, 37, to “a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” during the course of their on/off relationship from 2007 until 2018 but on Friday, the pair announced that they had reached a “mutual satisfaction” with the conflict and it will not be going further.

Diddy – whose real name is Sean Paul Combs – said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” In her own statement, Cassie claimed that by doing things this way, she has attained “some level of control” over the proceedings as she thanked her family, fans, and legal team for their support throughout the case. In a statement, Cassie said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Her attorney Douglas Wigdor added: “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.” The news comes just one day after ‘Long Way 2 Go’ hitmaker claimed she was “finally ready to tell [her] story” in the hopes of helping other women. In a statement given to the New York Times newspaper, Cassie said: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

The singer – whose real name is Casandra Ventura – alleged that when she was 19, Combs began a pattern of control and abuse. Cassie alleged that Combs used to beat her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes, which he then filmed. The music star also claimed that in 2018, Combs forced his way into her home and then raped her.

Combs denied all of the allegations, with a lawyer for the rapper describing the claims as “offensive and outrageous”.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...