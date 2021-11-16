DaBaby back in the headlines after confrontation with DaniLeigh

In a year full of controversy and celebrity drama, DaBaby has been arguably the most controversial celebrity of them all. Since his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud sent shockwaves across the globe, the “Suge” rapper has unapologetically continued to cause controversy, as if on a mission to prove that cancel culture is not real.

In his latest episode, the 29-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram Live to record himself demanding that the mother of his 3 month old baby Danielle Curiel, aka DaniLeigh, leave his home. In the short live stream, she can be seen on a bed breastfeeding their child while the two argue. A short while later, Leigh then went on her own Instagram Live to show police in the house after he’d apparently called the cops on her.

“DaBaby just went live on Dani Leigh page for like 20 seconds and sounds like they up to no good.” In an Instagram Stories post the following morning, DaBaby recorded himself saying: “I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up and do as we speak. “I ain’t even want that behaviour on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”

Contrary to his claim that he didn’t want to file charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department revealed in a statement that DaBaby had filed charges against Curiel for assault. However, it’s unclear when and if she did leave the house after she popped up again on his Instagram Live in the morning as they continued to argue and insult each other. “DaBaby and DaniLeigh still in the house together and things still not looking good at all”

DaBaby and DaniLeigh still in the house together and things still not looking good at all 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ayy8SonRt6 — The Hood Reporter (@OhhMar24) November 15, 2021

At one point in the live, DaBaby claimed she had never been his girlfriend. “Shawty’s not my girl,” he said. “Ain’t never been my girl. It’s my side (chick).”

Dani Leigh retaliated shortly after by posting clips of them together. In one of the clips, DaBaby says he loves her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

