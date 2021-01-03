Covid-19: Stunner’s mother dies

The mother of Zimbabwean hip hop artist, Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner, has died. Stunner confirmed the development to H-Metro Celeb saying:

She was generally a healthy person all her life and I don’t remember her ever being sick or hospitalized.

Stunner added that details about the cause of death are still sketchy as test results are still pending.

This happens when Christine Rambanepasi, mother to US-based preacher, Passion Java is also said to have died in the early hours of this Sunday.