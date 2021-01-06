Covid-19: Former Radio 3 DJ Dennis Wilson dies

Former ZBC’s Radio 3 DJ and reggae icon, Dennis Wilson has died. He was 66.

Born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica, the reggae icon died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare, after a short illness.

Wilson started working for the then Radio 3 at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) in the 1980s and was a renowned reggae DJ and producer in Jamaica, UK and Zimbabwe.

Popular former Radio 3 presenter, Innocent Manase, who once worked with the late Wilson, paid tribute to his former workmate.

“We have really lost an icon. I worked with him for several years since the 1980s when he joined ZBC’S Radio 3, up to the 1990s when he left. He was known as Shaba by his legion of fans and he was a very jovial and happy man,” said Manase.

The charismatic presenter, who worked with the likes of Terrence Mapurisana, Innocent Manase, Kudzi Marudza, Tsitsi Mawarire and Tendayi Chakanyuka, is remembered for presenting shows such as the Reggae Session on Thursdays.