Chris Brown’s new song “F*cking & Kissing,” has got some controversial lyrics and his ex Karrueche Tran is reportedly not happy about it, but she is confident that none of her friends will back-stab her to be with the singer.

“Would I be trippin’ if I DM your friends and f*ck all your b*tches?,” Brown raps in the song. Though it is not clear whether he is still mad at his ex girlfriend and trying to slam her in his new song that he collaborated with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s new song.

“Karrueche is laughing at Chris’s new song and her friends won’t stop texting her about it. She doesn’t know for certain if he is really talking about her, but she still feels like Chris is trippin’ if he thinks he can slip into her friends’ DMs and hook up with them,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The ex-lovers went through a rough breakup and continued their fight until the American actress was granted restraining order against the singer. She has shrugged off her former beau’s scathing lyrics as she still trusts her close friends. “Karrueche feels like Chris can try if he wants, but none of her friends would ever even respond.”

The Claws actress reportedly believes her friends more than anything and is not bothered by the revenge track. “Karrueche’s girls have loyalty and that is why they are friends. They would never sleep with Chris, not after what he put Karrueche through. Her group of girlfriends is small, tight and none of them would ever break girl code.”

Below is the rest of the lyrics:

You say I’m trippin’ but they the ones with it

I thought it was love

‘Til you went out tellin’ our business

Lyin’ when you know you did it

Cryin’ but don’t see no tears

I guess we really all guilty

Fake friends all circle around me

You wanna show everybody

‘Round me how I plead

Plead the truth, I’ma set you free