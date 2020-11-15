Evidence Chihera reveals Mai Titi has been arrested. It’s getting better and better. More details have emerged concerning the Mai Titi saga.
Socialite and comedian/actress Felistas Murata aka Mai Titi has been linked with a scandal that has gone viral on social media at the moment. Just as we are relaxing after a week of mourning Ginimbi, Mai Titi has given us a story again.
Evidence Chihera accused Mai TT for sending people to kill Mai Deco for $200 tip according to Chihera Mai TT has been arrested she is at Marlborough Police Station.
Source – MbareTimes/Facebook