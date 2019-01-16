The protests were sparked after the government announced a fuel price hike. Zimbabweans also complained of high prices of basic needs.

Activist pastor Evan Mawarire, who led a national shutdown in 2016, told Reuters that police had surrounded his house in a Harare suburb after he used Facebook posts to urge Zimbabweans to heed calls by the labour union to stay at home.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest mobile operator, said its internet services had been cut off following an order from the government.

Public figures and celebrities took to Twitter to pray for Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Pearl Thusi

@PearlThusi

Pray for Kenya and Zim everyone.
This could be happening in SA – don’t just be thankful, be mindful and pray for our brothers and sisters. ❤️

Prof Thuli Madonsela

@ThuliMadonsela3

As long as there is injustice somewhere there can’t be sustainable peace anywhere. Let’s pray for healing and peace in Kenya and Zimbabwe. Deepest condolences and sympathies to those that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries

Julie Gichuru

@JulieGichuru

We mourn lives lost, injury & destruction.
We pray for strength for all affected. May they be showered with grace.
We honour all responders – security, emergency, civilian. Thank you 🙏 will NOT be cowed.
We shall grow stronger.
We always do.
🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪

UK in Kenya

@UKinKenya

UPDATE: A message from @HCNicHailey regarding the incident in the Riverside area. We are supporting the family of a British man who was sadly killed in the attack. If you are a British National in Kenya, please see our travel advice here – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/kenya 

Tanasha Donna Oketch@TanashaDona

Pray For My Country

Archbishop of Canterbury

@JustinWelby

Our hearts go out this evening to those caught up in the Nairobi attack.
We pray for victims and for families grieving or waiting for news.
We thank God for the security forces.
We pray for peace and calm to reign.
May all in Kenya know the love and comfort of Jesus Christ.

