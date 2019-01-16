Cape Town – Celebrities, politicians and ordinary citizens have taken to social media to #PrayForKenya and #PrayForZimbabwe as chaos continues in both African countries.

Fourteen people were killed when four militants stormed an upscale hotel complex in Nairobi on Tuesday. Seven hundred people were safely evacuated.

The attack on the DusitD2 hotel began shortly with an explosion in the parking lot and then a suicide bomb blast in the foyer, police said.

Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, three people, including a police officer, died during Monday’s violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo, where protesters looted shops and torched cars.