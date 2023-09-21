Burna Boy’s SA show officially ‘cancelled’ amid rumours of low ticket sales and organisational disarray









A few days after Burna Boy’s FNB Stadium show was postponed to December 16, the Nigerian afrobeats star has officially cancelled the concert. The official Ticketpro website confirmed the reports when it took down the “postponed” banner and replaced it with “cancelled” on Thursday morning. Entertainment insider Phil Mphela also shared more information, “MUSIC: Burna Boy concert now officially cancelled. “Cited are ‘inability for the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations.’ Production vendors had apparently not been paid on time. “Management conceded that the agreed production standard needed for the venue size could not be achieved. TicketPro has seized all sale of tickets to the concert. #KgopoloReports”

Similarly to when the postponement was originally announced, news of the cancellation has been met with relentless trolling from South Africans on social media.

“This makes me proud as a South African, a lesson taught to other artists who think they can just speak ill about our country. Well done Mzansi. 🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦,” posted @umaster_sandz.

The Burna Boy show was postponed but now it’s officially cancelled, I don’t think he will ever come to SA after what happened. — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) September 21, 2023

“Burna boy stans need to be quiet,” commented @taetaeisabear. “Selling only 1500 tickets out of 90K in Africa as an African artist is plain embarrassing. BTS could announce a stadium tour today anywhere in the world and sell out the tickets in the next 30mins.”

