Britney Spears’ father to have second operation

The ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker’s father Jamie Spears “almost died” when his colon ruptured last November and he had to have emergency surgery.

And Jamie is set to undergo another operation next week after making enough of a recovery to have the second surgery, according to The Blast.

Earlier this year, Britney said she was taking an indefinite break from work to focus on her father’s recovery from a life-threatening illness.

Putting her Britney: Domination run at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice, she explained: “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show ‘Domination’.

I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

Britney also delayed her album amid her father’s ongoing health battle.

Her management said: “Everything is on hold right now until [her father] Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she’s taking some time off to deal with these family issues.”