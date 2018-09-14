British pop band JLS singer charged with rape

Oritse Williams has been charged with raping a fan following an alleged incident in 2016.

The former JLS singer and his friend Jamien Nagadhana, both 31, have been accused of attacking a 20-year-old waitress after a gig in Wolverhampton in December 2016, but have denied the allegations against them.

A West Midlands police spokesperson confirmed Oritse has been charged with rape and his friend with sexual assault.

They said: “We’ve charged two men with sexual offences after an allegation of rape at a Wolverhampton hotel.”

It has been claimed the incident took place after the woman and a friend were invited back to Oritse’s hotel, Ramada Park Hall, after a solo gig at nearby Waterline, and after spending some time there, left before realising they had left personal items behind.

Jonathan ” JB” Gill, from left to right, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and Marvin Humes of British boyband JLS. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

A source told The Sun newspaper: “She and her friend are massive JLS and Oritse fans.

“They agreed to go back to his hotel with him and a friend he was with.

“They eventually left the room but outside they realised they left behind coats and — more importantly — a handbag with a purse in it containing taxi money to get home.

“One girl knocked on the door saying she wanted to retrieve her stuff and was let back in.

“It’s then she says she was raped.

“Police were called to the hotel shortly afterwards to a report of rape. Williams was arrested there.”

Oritsé was bailed several times while the allegations were investigated.

His management company, 10 World Music, said after his initial arrest: “Oritse denies the allegations.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further.”

The allegations also prompted the singer to quit his ambassador roles at the MS Society and Nordoff Robbins.

He said at the time: “It is with great sadness I’m stepping back from charity work.

“This work has always been a big motivation for me and is something close to my heart and this has not been an easy decision for me.”