Beyonce urges US voters to oust Donald Trump

Beyonce asked African-American people to “vote like our life depends on it” in this year’s American presidential elections.

The singer was speaking as she accepted an honour for her humanitarian work at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards.

She dedicated her award to protestors who’ve been campaigning since the death of George Floyd, in Minnesota, and said: “You’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented the award, saying: “To my girl, I just want to say – you inspire me. You inspire all of us.”

Beyonce had a clear message for voters ahead of November’s vote.

She said: “I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system.

“We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does.”

Beyonce released a new song on Juneteenth – a holiday celebrated in the US to mark the official end of slavery.

The Black Parade single is her first new solo music since she contributed to The Lion King album last year.

Her visual album, ‘Black is King’, will launch on Disney+ in July.

She also announced the Black Parade project, an online directory of black-owned businesses ranging from fashion and art to food and drink.

Other BET awards winners

Simone Biles and Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s daughter, were the other big winners at the BET awards.

Simone won sportswoman of the year for the first time, beating Serena Williams, who had won the title 12 times.

Blue Ivy Carter, with her mum, won the BET Her Award for the song Brown Skin Girl.

Blue Ivy is named as one of the singers and co-writers on the track, which appeared on the Lion King: The Gift album.

The song has already won a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People award (NAACP) for outstanding duo/group.

In November 2019, Blue also got the Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards for her work on the song.