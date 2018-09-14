Beyoncé reunites with axed Destiny’s Child bandmate LeToya Luckett

Beyonce Knowles and her former Destiny’s Child band member LeToya Luckett reunited after 18 years during the ‘On The Run II’ tour.

Luckett, who was axed from the band in 2000 amid an alleged row with Beyonce’s father and their manager Matthew Knowles, recently admitted she was prepared to put any residual beef behind her to reunite with the artiste backstage, and finally met her during the tour, reports metro.co.uk.

Remembering the old times, Luckett took to Instagram and shared a picture with Beyonce, popularly known as Queen Bey.

She captioned it as “love”.

In the shared picture, Beyonce can be seen donning a white pearl dress, while Luckett is flaunting her baby bump in a tiger print dress.

Despite splitting up 12 years ago, the former bandmates have always remained close and supported each other’s solo careers.