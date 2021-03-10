Beyonce praises Meghan Markle’s courage and leadership

Beyonce has thanked Meghan Markle for her “courage and leadership” following her speaking out about racism in the royal family.

The singer – who met Meghan at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019 – has posted a special tribute to the Duchess of Sussex on her personal website to mark Women’s History Month.

Beyonce shared a picture of herself and Meghan with the caption: Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Beyonce’s tribute to Meghan Markle. (beyonce.com)

The Run The World singer also included Meghan in a montage of 12 women she hailed as “The Rule Breakers”.

Other women pictured included LGBTQ+ advocate and Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox, actor and political campaigner Jane Fonda and Democrat politicians Stacey Abrams, Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The post on her website was put up to celebrate Women’s History Month, which is held in March to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Beyonce added: “Happy Women’s History Month. Thank you to every woman who has stood up tall, shouted out loud and looked out for the next young girl who is coming into her power.

“To mark the power of women, we salute each of you, in every country, in every industry. We praise your hearts and your minds.”

She signed off the message: “Bey good.”

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry opened up on their rifts with the British royal family in an explosive interview with TV chatshow host Oprah Winfrey which aired this week.

Meghan revealed that someone in the royal family had questioned what colour her son Archie’s skin colour would be when he was born.

The Queen has now released a statement saying the whole Royal Family is “saddened” by “how challenging” life as senior royals was for Harry and Meghan.

A statement, issued by the palace on behalf of the Queen, said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”