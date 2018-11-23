Bev not getting married anytime soon

I’M not up for marriage!

Since her bottle stunt more than eight years ago that got beverages manufacturer Delta complaining, Beverly “Bev”

Sibanda insists no man has rights over her.

The raunchy dancer this week, through her manager, put to rest word that had gathered momentum.

“Bev is not married and she is still very much single, her career as a dancer is still on the rise and she is queen of the dance floor,” said her manager Harpers.

There has been talk that the dancer was allegedly married to Kwekwe-bred miner “Boss Agrippa” also known as Boss Bvola.

“I know Boss Bvola as a music promoter, that’s all. He’s nothing more than that to both Bev and I,” he added.

The story of her alleged marriage came up after a picture that she took with Agrippa went viral.

The image which was circulating on social media of Bev and Bvola doesn’t mean they are getting married, people take pictures all the time but that doesn’t mean they are in a relationship,” said Harpers

Bev still has goals to achieve in the entertainment scene and a man at this point could derail them.