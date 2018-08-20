Ariana Grande to Hit Stage Backed by Diverse Group of Over 50 Female Dancers

THE singer is set to perform “God Is a Woman,” off her new album, ‘Sweetener,’ at Monday’s awards.

Ariana Grande is gearing up for a big performance at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

As previously announced, Grande is set to perform her new single “God Is a Woman” from her new album, Sweetener, at the awards show, taking place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Grande’s performance will be “nothing short of God-like.” The singer is set to be joined by a diverse group of more than 50 female dancers onstage during her appearance.

The source added that the performance will be “exactly what the VMAs are made of.”

Grande’s latest album dropped late last week, and the music video for “God Is a Woman” has already been getting attention for the inclusion of Madonna speaking as the voice of God. In an appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Grande revealed that she had simply text Madonna and asked if she’d appear in the feature.

“Yeah I texted her, which is so cool. I can text [with Madonna],” she told Fallon. “Without Madonna, I wouldn’t be able to make a song like that. She paved the way for all of us and has been here fighting that fight way longer than any of us. She’s the coolest. She’s a bad bitch.”

Also included on Grande’s new album is a track called “Pete Davidson,” which is a one-minute, 14-second interlude named after her comedian fiance that includes lyrics like “I know that you’re my soulmate and all that.” The duo announced in June that they had gotten engaged after just weeks of dating.

On The Tonight Show, Grande revealed the story behind the song.

“I just made [the song] and I sent it to him and I didn’t know what to call it,” she said, noting that she recorded the song “a week after we started hanging out and stuff.”

“So I just called it ‘Pete.’ It was either going to be that or ‘This Is About Pete Davidson.’ I was like, ‘Why not? You know?’ Just be direct,” she said.

In his review of the album, The Hollywood Reporter’s critic Jonny Coleman wrote that “Sweetener finds Grande really coming into her own, as an artist and person. Being overwhelmed with love and dopamine has proved a good look for her.”

The 2018 Video Music Awards will air live at 9 p.m. ET Monday on MTV. A one-hour preshow kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2001, and she also will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Other performers will include Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Logic and more.

Source: Hollywood Report