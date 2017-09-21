Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are giving their marriage another go. In an open letter to fans posted to her Twitter, the boxer’s estranged wife – who is pregnant with the couple’s second child – revealed that they would be reconciling after putting their differences behind them for the sake of their children.

Fans may recall that back in August, the pair became embroiled in a bitter public row after Khan sensationally announced that his marriage was over, claiming his partner had enjoyed a secret rendezvous with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

Following the spat, Khan’s family, who Makhdoom had accused of years of mental and physical bullying, came out to support him calling their daughter-in-law a “cheater, selfish and greedy”.

Today (September), the model shared a post with her 180k followers, apologising for airing their dirty laundry and hinting that they were working on saving their marriage.

“The past three months have been really tough on me and my marriage. Matters haven’t been helped by the fact that my husband has been out of the ring for quite some time… it’s been very stressful for us as a couple, and a family,” she wrote.

She went on to state that her feud with his family had taken its toll on her marriage with the sportsman and she regretted the way she had handled the situation. “I now recognise that all this infighting between me and my in-laws has had a terrible effect on my husband and I… and for that I would like to sincerely apologise.

“My mother and father-in-law are the elders of our family and as such deserve love and respect just as much as my own parents do.

Although it has been previously claimed that she planned to bring up their second child independently, following their high-profile split, she revealed that she was desperate to keep the family unit together because her daughter and unborn child did not deserve a broken home.

“That is why I have decided that it is time to put our differences behind us, and start afresh,” she said. “All families go through hard times. It is unfortunate for us that our difficulties were played out so publicly. I also apologise for my part in that.” – IBTimes