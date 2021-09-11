ZIMSEC re-opens November 2021 examination registration

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) said Friday it had re-opened the November 2021 examination registration after thousands failed to pay the fees by July’s deadline.

ZIMSEC said the new registration deadline is September 30.

The exams body said candidates would pay the normal registration fees after late registration penalties were waived.

“All parents and candidates are advised to take advantage of this window to ensure that they have registered for the 2021 examination session and submitted any amendments where applicable,” the statement said.

Candidates who wish to add or delete subjects from their initial registration, Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) candidates and correction of any registration errors by centres and candidates will also be accommodated during this registration period.

The ministry of primary and secondary education said thousands of pupils failed to register after failing to raise exam fees after a year of Covid-19 disruptions.

Examination dates for Grade 7, Form 4 and Upper Sixth learners are yet to be set. ZIMSEC says it is carrying out an assessment on the preparedness of learners, whose outcome will inform deliberations on specific dates for this year’s public examinations. –