Zimbabwe’s chess ‘queens’ are checkmating adversity

In an epic scene from the 2016 Mira Nair-directed biographical film, Queen of Katwe, the actor playing 10-year-old Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi has a distraught look on her face as her mentor Robert Katende checkmates her. She pauses for a fraction of a second before giving up, at which Katende gently berates her, “No…no, Fiona. Never tip your king so quick.”

By Takunda Mandura

Far away from Hollywood’s recreation of the life of a champion, at Chivhu in Zimbabwe, 12-year-old Grace Zvarebwa has been practising for four years the art of not tipping her king too quick.

Along the way, this unassuming girl born into a family of subsistence farmers from a town 146km south of the capital city of Harare has etched her name as a potential global star by becoming Zimbabwe’s national junior chess champion.

Grace aspires to be a FIDE Grandmaster, no less, and mentor others like her back home to become champions.

“In June, I won in the under-16 category in Zimbabwe, and we are supposed to travel to Egypt next for the African Youth Chess Championship. I am hoping for funding so that I can go there and win the tournament,” Grace tells TRT Afrika. “I will use the cash prize to help my parents and sponsor my colleagues.”

Since taking up the sport four years ago, Grace has won more than 15 medals in tournaments across Zimbabwe. In some of these, she defeated players almost twice her age.

Her dream of succeeding outside her country is now shared by many others like her, thanks to mentorship initiatives like those that pulled Phiona Mutesi out of poverty and made her a household name.