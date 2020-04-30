Zimbabwean school Dominican Convent goes online

A letter purportedly written by Domican Convent has been widely circulated on social media informing parents and guardians that online classes will commence on 18 May 2020 – 21 July 2020.

According to the letter, the new approach of teaching will cost $30 000 including fixed costs which are required to be paid before 15 May 2020 to enable all learners to access their respective class.

Read the said letter below:

We hope this letter finds you well. given the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic. We understand the impact that this pandemic has imposed on all aspects of our lives. We are pleased to report that we had successful online classes with Grade 6 and 7 during the premature closure of the first term, and therefore we have started preparations for online classes for all grades until we are in a position to resume normal teaching.

This letter serves to communicate that online classes will commence on 18 May 2020 – 21 July 2020. It is important that all learners are registered before the commencement of the We will further communicate on how each learner joins the online class. The new approach of teaching will cost $30 000 including fixed costs which are required to be paid before 15 May 2020 to enable all leamers to access their respective class.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to do the payment well in advance to cover the required costs. Once we have been informed by the Ministry, of Education of the official date for the re-opening of schools, the Board will reconvene to determine the level of fees for the time stipulated. In the event that the lockdown is extended beyond the given period. E- Leaming will continue. This may entail a top-up on E-learning fees.

Please note: Only learners who have cleared last term’s fees as well at the online fees will be given the passcode for their online classroom

Please also remember that we no longer have Eco-cash as a payment method.

Yours Faithfully

Mr T. Rwodzi On behalf of the Management Board.

Sr. Tsitsidzashe O.P. School Head.