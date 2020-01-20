Zimbabwe Students Stage Protest Over Deteriorating Situation in Schools

Students at Zimbabwe’s Njube High School in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, staged a public protest Monday over the deteriorating situation in schools where teachers are on strike and parents are crying foul on steep education costs.

The students, carrying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official portrait, marched for almost five kilometers along one of the highways to the city’s central business district to present their grievances to provincial education officials.

The students told District Schools Inspector Zanele Muyambo that they need urgent government intervention on the deteriorating education situation in schools where there are no teachers even if their parents have paid huge sums of money for their learning.

Muyambo promised to deliver their grievances to the relevant authorities.

More details to follow …