Zimbabwe scrapes early school holiday for Grade 7 pupils

HARARE – Government has scrapped the traditional early school holiday for Grade Seven pupils who would have finished writing their national examinations while preparing to enroll for secondary school.

This was announced Tuesday by Primary and Secondary Education ministry communications and advocacy director Taungana Ndoro.

Grade Sevens completed their examinations on this week and were set to go on their traditional early holiday as they wait for their results.

But government has scrapped the routine saying pupils should continue attending school and use the period to prepare pupils for secondary school.

“The time after the last Grade Seven exam is not a school holiday because all Grade Seven pupils should attend classes until the end of the third term,” Ndoro said.

“Heads of schools should ensure arrangements are made to prepare pupils for the transmission.”

Zimbabwe schools are currently in their third term which is set to end in December.

Ndoro said the safety of pupils and curriculum alignment on education tours should be undertaken by schools after Grade Seven exams.

He said the main focus after examinations is to give guidance and counselling to pupils as they prepare to enroll for secondary school.

Ndoro said to ensure that schools comply with the directive, all Provincial Education Directors (PEDs) are expected to strengthen their monitoring, supervision and inspection structures. – ZimLive

