US$32m windfall for Zimbabwe education sector

The United Kingdom has unveiled a whopping US$32,4 million to Zimbabwe’s education sector specifically to benefit disadvantaged schools, support a new curriculum and improve student retention.

Speaking during the launch of Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funding, Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerayi Moyo said Zimbabwe needs to revolutionise education by ensuring equitable access to quality and relevant learning especially for the girl child.

“The Girl Education Acceleration (GEA) is a pivotal investment that will boost support to girls where they lag behind boys more so at a time when some gains realised pre-COVID-19 have eroded,” Moyo said.

“Transforming education through improved equitable access to quality education and relevant learning for all is needed now in Zimbabwe.

“We need to reimagine education and combat inequality, to ensure that all children gain foundational skills to navigate the green and digital transitions.”

Unicef representative Daouda Diop said the programme aims to enhance children’s safety in schools, improve foundational literacy and numeracy, and promote equity-focused leadership in the education sector through regular grants.

“Improved functionality, protection, and safety of children in schools; main activities include regular and complementary school improvement grants for the provision of piped water and completion of school infrastructures.

“Enhanced foundational literacy and numeracy for all girls and boys; main activities include teachers training, sensitisation of parents and caregivers on foundational learning, procurement and distribution of teaching and learning materials, provision of assistive teaching and learning materials for children with disabilities, support competence-based curriculum revision,” Diop said.

British ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowles said the southern African country, which joined the GPE in 2013, has received over US$111 million in grants.

“Zimbabwe joined the GPE in 2013, and since then has received over US$111 million in grant funding. And I’m delighted to announce another US$32,4 million of further support today,” Vowles said.

“The main focus of the coordinating agency is to support effective dialogue between development partners and the government to make sure that funds released by the GPE complement the government of Zimbabwe’s investment in education.”

