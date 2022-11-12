University of Zimbabwe builts new bus terminus

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has completed refurbishment of its bus terminus, turning it into a modern facility.

Built at a cost of about $180 million and designed by UZ students, the facility comprises bathrooms, shops, sheds, seats, and will be running on solar, with power points that have charging ports.

UZ Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo, told The Sunday Mail Online that the decision to upgrade the terminus is part of the ongoing process of modernising the institution to meet with the demands of Education 5.0.

“I always had a very strong feeling that when students come to UZ, their first port of call is the terminus. It was not looking good, giving a bad first impression of the institution,” said Prof Mapfumo.

As the terminus was closed for the works, the student parking opposite the UZ Faculty of Law served as a make-shift bus terminus.

This has seen the sprouting of vending stalls around the area, outside the institution’s boundary fence, causing an eyesore and a public health concern as foodstuffs are also being sold.

Prof Mapfumo is hopeful that the new terminus will solve the hawking menace and instill order in the manner that public service vehicles access the institution.

“We have been having a problem with vendors who are close to the terminus currently in use.

“We have put in infrastructure for the selling of food, wares and this should allow our students to have convenience the moment they arrive at the institution,” he said. – Sunday Mail

