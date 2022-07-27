UK college donates kit to support pupils in Zimbabwe

A COLLEGE near York is “delighted” that a donation will provide children in one of the world’s poorest countries with the chance to own their own sports kit.

The clothing, donated by Selby College through KitAid, has been well received from the pupils at Mwele secondary school in Zimbabwe, who have already enjoyed a number of games of football in their new strips.

Matthew Duck, Sport and Public Services lecturer at Selby College, who arranged the KitAid donation, said: “These children are living in some of the poorest conditions in the world, yet they are so grateful and overjoyed at having their very own sports kit – which is absolutely priceless.

“I was delighted to show the students the images of where their old kit has gone too and the impact it has made.”

The college’s sports department donated more than 80 pieces of kit to the cause, which included a mixture of football, rugby and netball kits. – Yahoo

