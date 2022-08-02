Rwanda recruits more teachers from Zimbabwe to bridge shortage

Rwanda has started massive recruitment of teachers from Zimbabwe after the two countries signed an agreement early this year that will see Kigali hire tutors from the southern African country to cover a skills gap.

According to a government official in Harare, 491 Zimbabwean teachers have been shortlisted for interviews that will be conducted in the next few days.

Zimbabwe’s Public Service ministry Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga said Rwanda had requested more tutors to bridge a longstanding skills gaps and language barriers.

“We are recruiting competent education personnel to be employed in Rwanda on job position under four categories: basic education, basic TVET (technical and vocational education and training), polytechnic and universities,” Mr Masanga said.

A recruitment manual was jointly agreed to facilitate the hiring. The minimum requirements for the educators was a bachelor’s degree and post graduate qualification.

