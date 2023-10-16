Professor Shadrack Gutto dies

The family of Professor Shadrack Gutto on Sunday announced his passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our dear father Professor Shadreck Billy Otwori Gutto passed away on the 13th of October,” his family said in a statement.

“Although he was in poor health for much of the last decade, including bravely overcoming cancer, his passing is sudden and unexpected.

The statement added: “For many across the globe our father was a teacher, advisor, scholar, and mentor”.

The scholar and teacher of African Renaissance Studies at the University of South Africa died at the age of 72.

Professor Gutto was an expert in constitutional law, international law, human and people’s rights, property and land rights, and law and political economy.

