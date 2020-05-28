Plumtree high school gutted by fire

SOME of the buildings at one of the facilities housing returnees, Plumtree high school, has been gutted by fire.

The incident was confirmed by the Provincial Chairperson of the Civil Protection Department, Ms Sithandiwe Ncube who said the worst affected buildings include the learning institution’s Beit-Hall.

Although it is still not yet clear what caused the fire, preliminary investigations indicate that the inferno could have been caused by an electrical fault.

The Bulawayo fire brigade attended the scene while the Zimbabwe Republic Police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he is yet to receive a report on the incident.

The facility is currently home to 116 returnees.