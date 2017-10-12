Mugabe dark horse successor Dr Tizora hands over $55 000 admin block

ZVIMBA – Dr Innocent Dzapasi Tizora, the Principal Director (State Residences) brought joy to his rural community on Thursday when he handed over a state of the art $55 000 administration block built at Kawondera Primary School under Chief Chirau in Zvimba.

The block which has piped water and flush toilet system was commissioned at a Prize Giving Day Function held at the school which is near Mubayira Growth Point. Zvimba District Schools’ Inspector Andrew Matsikiti described the admin block as the first of its kind for any primary school in the district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Dr Tizora who is a former student at Kawondera said rural schools throughout the country were facing serious problems including critical shortage of accommodation, classrooms and dilapidated buildings; most of them built almost 100 years ago. He said it was the obligation of every former student to support development at their schools and in communities.

Dr Tizora’s late father AndrewMuroiwa Tizora .also taught at the school.

“Some people only get to their rural homes to attend funerals and they return to the cities the same day. At those funerals they talk a lot about their former schools, teachers and classmates but they don’t bother finding out about the state of those schools. I ask parents to appeal to your children to come and help their former schools,” said Tizora.

He however, said that he was aware of some sitting MPs and councillors who stifled development by stopping other people from making donations in their constituencies.

“There are MPs who think that if one makes a donation to a community, one wants to become an MP. Go and tell those with this fear that this is not true. There are many other things to do in life other than being an MP. If I want to come into politics, I will come directly. What’s the problem with that?

“MPs and councillors should therefore not stop other people from helping their communities,” said Dr Tizora.

Dr Tizora who is a devout Catholic also built a new grotto at the school after the old one build by Catholics over 50years ago collapsed.

The construction of the block was done through the mobilisation of resources from many people and those who got special mention were Tuarai Mundoza, Hanan Chitate , Tendai Chinhamora, Lovemore Mufamba, the deputy head who is also a former student Audin Taderera. Parents contributed in the construction of the block by way of ferrying water, cooking for the builders and ferrying bricks.

Deputy head Tederera contributed 3 000 bricks.

Also present at the function was Andrew Tizora the District Administrator for Zvimba, Chief Chirau and Tarisai Mavetera who is an educationist based in Harare.

Davison Sharara the school head thanked Dr Tizora for the block which he said had many advantages. Kawondera which has an enrolment of 750 pupils was started by the Catholic Church in 1935 and most of the buildings were that old, he said.

Matsikiti said the admin block had many advantages including that it will bring teachers together in the staffroom and they will have opportunities to discuss and share ideas.

He said the Ministry now has standard building plans for classroom blocks and houses for teachers and urged those School Development Associations to get architectural plans from the Ministry. He condemned plans for teacher’s houses found in most schools today as too old.

