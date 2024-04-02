More women enroll in male dominated courses at Chipinge College of Horticulture

Spread the love

CHIPINGE – There is an upsurge in the number of female students taking up male dominated courses at Chipinge College of Horticulture, Center Administrator, Victor Ngwenya has said.

Ngwenya was speaking at the graduation of 120 students at the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) run college in Chipinge on Thursday.

Some areas that are seeing an increase in the number of female students are motor mechanics, welding, plumbing and drain laying. He called upon communities to support the college by hiring its faculties for contracts like construction.

The college which has become a hub for youth training faces challenges like lack of adequate training materials, lack of beds and mattresses, additional boys’ dormitory, unavailability of enough computers, need for additional offices and classroom furniture.

Staff houses are yet to be connected to electricity.

The school also needs to fence the college administration block and garden.

The graduation was held under the theme; Skills training, the key to revival of the economy.

The center has many courses including cosmetology (hair dressing and beauty therapy), carpentry, joinery and garment making.

The program is under Youth Education Pack (YEP) which is spearheaded by Christian Youth Fellowship (CYF) a council under United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ.

Ngwenya said the college has a passion for educating young people.

“The institution’s vision is to be the leading and best vocational skills training centre in Manicaland and the mission is Provision of quality skills and moral education through effective management that ensure maximum returns to all stakeholders. Our motto is Technology developments on life. The importance of vocational education and training in Zimbabwe is that it fits well with education 5.0 for production,” he said.

Renovations and all constructions are now being done by the respective departments and the college no longer hires labour from outside enabling students to do on the job training. The brick and block laying department has been hired to do some constructions in schools and within the Resettlement Camp.

He encouraged schools, public and private companies and Non-governmental Organizations to hire them in the areas of construction.

Ngwenya said the college completed projects which include construction of a tuck-shop and a chicken house while repairing and maintaining college buildings.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

