Mnangagwa’s wife graduates with a Doctorate

THE wife of President Mnangagwa, Auxilia Mnangagwa was on Friday conferred an Honourary Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Zimbabwe during the 42nd graduation ceremony in Harare.

Auxilia was capped by her husband Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the past, Grace Mugabe’s academic credentials came into the spotlight again, after she graduated under controversial circumstances with a PhD from the University of Zimbabwe.

She was awarded a PhD and her husband the late Robert Mugabe, who like Mnangagwa was also the chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, has capped her.

As controversy raised the noise, Oppah Muchinguri, who at the time was the head of the ZANU-PF Women’s League claimed Mugabe had actually marked his wife’s thesis, fuelling speculation the degree was not awarded honestly.

Muchinguri’s remark was made at a rally at Grace’s orphanage earlier this week

She said the first lady had spent sleepless nights studying for her PhD, while the president marked for her.

Observers were quick to latch onto those words as evidence that the president played a key role in Grace acquiring the degree from Zimbabwe’s most prestigious university in record time.

