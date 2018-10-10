Mnangagwa on constitutionalism

Government is committed to entrenching constitutionalism, improve legislative environment through repealing archaic laws and replacing them with those that are responsive to the quest for modernisation and industrialisation consistent with Vision 2030, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks yesterday at the University of Zimbabwe where he made his inaugural address as Second Chancellor of the institution of higher learning.

President Mnangagwa conferred 3 632 students from the university with degrees.

“Drawing from the spirit and values that inspired the fight for our country’s liberation, my Government is committed to entrench constitutionalism, rule of law, democratic tenets, principles and values,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We will continue to improve the legislative environment by repealing archaic laws, revising and enacting new ones to make them more appropriate, democratic, timely and responsive in our quest to leapfrog the modernisation and industrialisation of our country in consonance with Vision 2030.”

President Mnangagwa implored university communities to use the institutions as launch pads for scholarship that positively transforms the quality of people’s lives.

“Like the youth of yesteryear, I challenge you to go out into the world bold, brave and full of hope, no matter the obstacles you may encounter,” he said.

“Let each and every one of us be patriotic and desist from self-seeking tendencies. Tomorrow is surely brighter.

“As think-tanks and dispensers of new knowledge, ideas, products, goods and services, universities and institutions of higher learning must be conscious and more deliberate in imparting the requisite skills and facilitate research, innovations, inventions and start-ups which foster sustainable socio economic development.”

President Mnangagwa implored universities to contribute to the country’s agriculture, mining, health sciences, pharmaceutical industries, engineering, development of ICT applications.

“I call on you to enhance collaboration and synergies with broader spectrum of stakeholders in our quest to foster technological, skills and knowledge transfer for the good of our economy and the populace at large,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, UZ Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo said he was confident that the graduates will make use of the knowledge acquired to make an impact on the economy.

“We are confident that the graduates will make use of the knowledge and skills to create a positive impact on society and the world at large,” he said.

“Consistent with the national Vision 2030, it is our goal that the UZ attains the status of academic centre of excellence in research and innovation in Africa by 2025.

“This entails not only increased output of knowledge based products and services, but also flexibility of the university’s knowledge and intellectual footprint in diverse economic value chain championed by our partners in industry and commerce.

“We are confident that significant steps towards achieving this vision will come with substantial gain in international rankings of the institution as a world class university. However, transformation of the University of Zimbabwe from its current state towards achieving this vision entails hard-work and focused staff.”

Prof Mapfumo commended President Mnangagwa for bestowing trust on him as Acting Vice Chancellor and promised to deliver.

Notable people who were capped by President Mnangagwa included Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, High Court judge Justice Happias Zhou, Counsel to Parliament Mrs Gladys Pise and Chief Law Officer in the Prosecutor General’s Office Mr Chris Mutangadura who were conferred with Master of Laws Degree.

Others include Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and broadcaster Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa capped with Master of Science Degree in International Relations.