Masvingo school Junior High bags top award

Masvingo City’s chart-topping new school, Junior High, continues to blaze the trail after recently bagging a top award in the 2022 Megafest Business Awards as the institution continues to consolidate its position as one of the province’s best schools.

Junior High, which is located in the plush Rhodene suburb in the ancient city, opened its doors last year and its student population continues to swell as the institution carves its own niche in Masvingo and Zimbabwe’s educational landscape.

The school was recognised as the diamond winner at the Megafest Business Awards in recognition of its commitment to academic excellence and drive to produce a complete student with Junior High students all undergoing mandatory driving classes to enable them to graduate ad certified drivers.

The school, owned by prominent Masvingo businessman Mr. Noah Marima,is superintendent by renowned educationist Mrs Shirley Makausi who is the headmistress.

Mrs Makausi was over the moon with the bagging of an award by her institution saying the development would propel Junior High to scale new heights.

“As a school, we are very happy and excited(by winning a Megafest Business Award). It is very nice to be recognized and appreciated,”she said.

“This award will definitely propel us to move forward with confidence and strive to for greater heights.”

Junior High is a fast-growing brand in the ancient city education sector with the institution enrolling both boarding and day scholars and earning plaudits for easing a shortage of secondary school places in the city while also offering quality education at affordable cost.

Its sister institution, Junior Primary School opened its doors to learners in January this year and the new facility has broadened the primary education level landscape in Masvingo and surrounding areas. – Sunday Mail

