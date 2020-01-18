Masvingo rural whizkid smashes records, gets 30 points (Cambridge A Level)

MASVINGO – Zimbabwe has obviously had its academic record equalled or smashed. Emmanuel Zhou (18) a science student at Riverton Academy in Masvingo Rural has notched 30 points after sitting for six subjects (Cambridge) in November 2015 and this is no doubt the best result in the province and the country.

What maybe debatable is whether Zhou has set a new record for Zimbabwe. However, the record is obviously the best ever for Masvingo Province as there is no other known result like that.

The Mirror established that there is a student at St Faith who might have the second best results with 29 points (Zimsec) this year.

Like a fairly tale, Zhou got an A in Mathematics (scoring 97%); Physics A (93%); Chemistry A (94%); Accounting A (95%); Economics A (92%) and Further Mathematics A (83%).

Herbert Mushandu, the school head at Riverton School confirmed the results and said Zhou has done the school proud.

There is no known result in Masvingo where a student has got 30 points at A Level. It is also unlikely that Zimbabwe has a student who ever got 30 points. Gokomere’s best student Tadiwanashe Godfrey Museva got 28 points in 2012.

Zhou told The Mirror in an exclusive interview that if one believes in something and work hard towards it, it will work out.

“We expected it, Zhou is an exceptionally good student. His chances of achieving this record were also helped by the conducive learning environment that is found in this institution. Remember the institution is also run by Philemon Mutangiri who is an educationist and also has a strong passion for education,” said Mushandu.

Zhou said his guiding maxim comes from his school head who always say what the mind can conceive, the mind can achieve.

The second best results in the school were from Patrick Jnr Ndhlovu, who got 24 points.

At O’ level, Zhou got 10As and 8 of them were A*s. He also won an award in Environmental Management in 2013 under Cambridge Outstanding Leaner Awards. At lower 6th, Zhou was made a prefect.

Emmanuel is the son of Tyanai Zhou who is a lecturer at Academy of Business in Africa in Bulawayo. His mother, Christina Zhou is a housewife. Zhou’s father comes from Mberengwa while his mother comes from Buhera.

“As a parent l am happy that my son passed his studies with flying colours, we are proud of him,” said Zhou.

He wants to do Actuarial Science or Petroleum Engineering at University.

“The achievement is not for me as an individual but for the entire school. I’m proud of my school and I know everyone is proud of me. I want to thank God for his guidance”, said Emmanuel. – Masvingo Mirror