Kwekwe school collapses, 14 pupils injured, suspected gold panning underneath

KWEKWE – 14 pupils have been injured after a classroom block at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe collapsed this morning, because of suspected illegal mining activities underground.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed the development, saying all the injured have been taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Mpungu said the incident happened at around 11am this Thursday, adding that there were 30 students in the classroom block and all of them managed to escape.

Gold panners have invaded three historical monuments, schools, business centres and even people’s homes in Kwekwe, leaving the properties facing possible collapse.

The illegal miners have been digging tunnels and pits.

The miners, who have dug pits and tunnels all over the area in search of gold, are encroaching onto some premises in the city, in the process destroying roads, streetlights and other infrastructure.

Kwekwe town council has previously raised alarm bells.

The town clerk Lucia Mkandla confirmed the issue.

“Yes, we are aware of complaints of some gold panners who have encroached onto people’s homes and some infrastructure,” Mkandla said.

“These are poachers who are just trying to extract the minerals illegally. We have since notified the police and they are handling the matter. Therefore, I can’t comment further on the matter,”

Earlier this year, authorities at Globe and Phoenix Primary School raised alarm on the dangers posed by the same gold panners who were encroaching onto school premises..

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...