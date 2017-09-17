Irene Christian College students scoop awards at Science Expo

Two students from Irene Christian College situated in Harare were in cloud nine after they received gold and silver medals for their Science projects at the recently held Limpopo Eskom Science Expo.

The students who are in Form 1 are Memory Bvungo and Adrian Kabade. This Science Expo trip was initiated by Knowledge Chikundi who is the chairman and founder of ZimScience, an organisation that seeks to promote science in local schools.

School chief executive officer, Mr Gerald Machiri said they were elated by the success of their students. “As a school we are very happy that we are producing excellent students who are doing outstanding things in our country and are attracting international audience,” he said.

Memory made a machine that can clean disposable diapers and another to dry them. In a project titled “Re-use and or disposal of disposable diapers” which was triggered by the abundance of used disposable diapers in dumping places.

These diapers are non-biodegradable and stray dogs tear them apart, increasing risk of diseases to children who play around dumping places. So they must be cleaned and re-use or dispose them in rubbish bins.

Adrian worked with dog saliva and showed that this saliva has medicinal properties and thus can heal certain wounds on humans. As a result of their success, the two students will visit Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) early next year.

“These two brilliant pupils were invited to MIT and Harvard University in the United States to showcase their scientific prowess representing Zimbabwe. The trip is slated for early next year,” added Mr Machiri.

Irene Christian College is a STEAM-oriented school which seeks to educate and produce a well-rounded learner that is committed to life-long learning. It is located in Marlborough, a Northern suburb of Harare. Irene Christian College is the sister secondary education institution to Happy Primary School.

It is relatively a young school and will be accepting lower six and Form 1 applications from prospective students in January 2018.