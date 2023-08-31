Government says school calendar unchanged

A fake ZBC News Online X (Twitter) account published incorrect information that schools are no longer opening on Monday claiming delays in the release of election results have necessitated the change in the schools’ calendar.

However, no election result has not been announced as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday released the results for the Presidential election, where President Mnangagwa emerged as the winner after garnering 52,6 percent of the vote with Citizen Coalition for Change Nelson Chamisa coming a distant second with 44 percent of the votes.

The other nine candidates shared the remainder of the votes.

Through Statutory Instrument 1380A of 2023, the Government on Wednesday gazetted the winners of the harmonised elections inclusive of the President and legislators.

In a statement on X (Twitter), the Ministry said schools are set to open for the third term on Monday as scheduled.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform valued stakeholders that schools will open on Monday the 4th of September and close on the 1st of December as per calendar. Please ignore the fake message circulating on social media platforms,” reads the statement from the Ministry. – Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...