Covid Fears: Govt Bans Easter Break By Boarding School Learner

GOVERNMENT has banned the taking of any Easter break by boarding school students in a bid to contain the potential spread of Covid-19.

This was announced at a Tuesday post-cabinet media briefing in Harare by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“Cabinet further agreed that boarding school students should not travel to their homes for the Easter holidays as part of the strategy to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said the minister.

“The learners should stay at their respective schools, given the congestion anticipated on public transport during holidays.”

Mutsvangwa also said following the resumption of inter-city travel, government was strengthening surveillance of the activities of public transporters to ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

“The general transport situation is also being reviewed for the commuting public following reports of many commuters relying on unconventional means of transport in the form of pick-up trucks and lorries,” she said.

“As a way of guaranteeing the safety of all Zimbabweans, His Excellency the President will make the necessary pronouncements to guide the nation during the Easter and Independence holidays.”

Mutsvangwa said cabinet was also concerned over the continued production and sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates by unscrupulous individuals.