Chiredzi whiz kid appeals for scholarship

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – A Chiredzi whizkid, Raysome Ruvengo who scored 20 straight points in sciences in the 2023 Zimsec A Level results is appealing for a scholarship to study medicine.

The former Mufakose High student told The Mirror that his parents are peasant farmers and cannot raise funds for him to proceed to university.

“I am appealing to well-wishers to help me with a scholarship to continue with my education. My parents are finding it difficult to raise funding for my tertiary education.

“My wish is to study Medicine at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) so that I can become a doctor and help my community,” said Ruvengo.

Ruvengo studied Pure Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Crop Science. He was the school’s best student.

Those who want to assist Ruvengo can contact him on 0781013573 or The Mirror helpline on 0716895703/0775691380.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...