Belarusian National Technical University plans to cooperate with universities of Zimbabwe

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian National Technical University (BNTU) has signed several memoranda of understanding with the universities of Zimbabwe during the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to that country, Rector of the Belarusian National Technical University Sergei Kharitonchik told BelTA.

BNTU has signed memoranda of understanding with the University of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Open University, Lupane State University, National University of Science and Technology, Harare Institute of Technology and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

“We intend to implement joint educational programs in such promising areas as architecture, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, robotics, and others. We are interested in joint studies, transfer of technology and best practices in running the university technopark and in setting up technoparks in the universities of Zimbabwe,” Sergei Kharitonchik said.

“The signing of the memoranda opens up prospects for cooperation with the higher education institutions of the Republic of Zimbabwe. BNTU runs the majors that match the economic needs of Zimbabwe, therefore the interest in our university is particularly high,” Sergei Kharitonchik noted.

The BNTU delegation also participated in the Belarus-Zimbabwe business forum.

