Belarus, Zimbabwe sign roadmap on cooperation in education for 2023-2025

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarus and Zimbabwe signed a roadmap on cooperation in higher education and university science for 2023-2025, BelTA learned from the press service of the Education Ministry.

The document was signed during a visit of a Zimbabwean delegation headed by Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Amon Murwira. The Education Ministry hosted a meeting between the Zimbabwean delegation and the heads of Belarusian universities and Education Minister Andrei Ivanets.

“We have taken another important step towards strengthening the relationship between our two ministries. Because two intergovernmental agreements and today’s roadmap, as well as several dozen bilateral agreements between our universities inspire serious optimism for the good future of our relations. Such a representative delegation from Zimbabwe once again emphasizes the importance and commitment to fulfilling the instructions by our two presidents to strengthen cooperation between our countries,” Andrei Ivanets said.

The program of cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education and university science for 2023-2025 identifies the following areas of Belarusian-Zimbabwean cooperation: the development of joint university educational programs, the training of Zimbabweans at Belarusian universities in popular specialties, the organization of resource centers for vocational education and training, the expansion of joint scientific and innovative projects, including in the field of geomechanics, biotechnology, biomechanics. During the meeting, the guests noted that Belarus is attractive to Africa primarily for its intellectual potential. They welcomeв a partnership that provides for the exchange of students, teaching staff and joint programs.

The delegation from Zimbabwe plans to visit the National Academy of Sciences, Minsk Radio Engineering College, Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics, the EcoTechnoPark Volma resource center and the resource center for car service and electric vehicles of Minsk State Automechanical College, museums and laboratories of Belarusian State Medical University, Negoreloye Educational and Experimental Forestry, Amkodor mechanical engineering company. It is expected that the distinguished guests will take part in the opening of the fifth national competition of professional skills.

