Africa University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Munashe Furusa has died. He passed away this Wednesday morning.

Professor Furusa’s death was announced by the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Mageto in a statement this morning. The statement read:

A dark cloud has passed over the valley of dreams this morning as we have learnt with shock, dismay and heartache of the passing of our beloved Vice-Chancellor Professor Munashe Furusa.

We implore all of you to pray for and keep at the foremost of your minds and hearts his wife, Dr Zanele Furusa, the entire Furusa family and the university community.

As we mourn a great leader who inspired, motivated, and moved all of us to become the best versions of ourselves, we cherish the memories, transformative work, and powerful moments that we were honoured to share with him.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. (Matthew 5:4).