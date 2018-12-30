ZBC’s Mandizvidza reinstated, suspended

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has suspended its head of News and Current Affairs, Tazzen Mandizvidza, again, hardly two weeks after the Labour Court in Harare ordered his reinstatement.

Following a judgment by the Labour Court ordering ZBC to reinstate Mandizvidza and reimburse him past proven costs contemplated in clause (9)1 of its code of conduct, the public broadcaster responded by reinstating him and suspending him on the same day.

Mandizvidza’s lawyer, Mr Lawman Chimuriwo, confirmed the latest development to the The Herald yesterday, saying the veteran broadcaster was also due for a hearing at the end of the week.

“The employer (ZBC) has exercised their right as was contained in the Labour Court order, so we are going for the hearing which was initially set for February 15 but has been brought forward to January 7,” said Mr Chimuriwo.

ZBC chief executive officer Mr Patrick Mavhura yesterday said Mandizvidza’s matter had been deliberated upon by the board.

Mandizvidza was initially suspended together with other bosses some four years ago over conduct prejudicial to the company, but was later rehired.