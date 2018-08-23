ZBC readies itself to broadcast live ConCourt ruling Friday

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will resume the live broadcast of the Constitutional Court judgement this Friday, the 24th of August, and will also live stream the event on its social media platforms.

The national broadcaster successfully beamed live yesterday’s Constitutional Court proceedings and will resume the live broadcast of the passing of the judgement by the nine- member bench of the Constitutional Court led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba tomorrow.

ZBC’s radio stations including Classic 263, National FM and Radio Zimbabwe will also be ready to broadcast to millions of Zimbabweans across the country and the rest of the world.

Tomorrow’s judgement by the Constitutional Court will be final and in the event that the bench declares a winner, inauguration of whoever wins is expected to take place within 48 hours after the judgement.