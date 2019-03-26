YouTube has denied reports that it is exiting the space of original entertainment, especially of “high-end dramas and comedies” and had stopped pitching for “expensive” scripted shows.

Variety quoted a representative of the Google-owned video service as saying: “YouTube denies the report.” YouTube cited its upcoming slate that has several scripted projects in development, which will be unveiled in the next few weeks.

YouTube “is steadily building its SVOD business, while also developing new series and formats that will appeal to a global audience through a new ad-supported model, which will be in place for all of our series and events by the end of the year,” the representative said.

However, YouTube has cancelled plans for two shows it had in development – a 10-part sci-fi series “Origin” and a half-hour female buddy comedy “Overthinking with Kat & June”.

According to the representative, YouTube is in fact open to pitching for more scripted projects, but “right now we are focused on our current slate”.

That includes “Cobra Kai”, a reboot of the “Karate Kid”, as well as “Impulse”, “Liza on Demand”, “Escape the Night” and “Step Up: High Water”.