Star FM staffer Horiwa found dead at his home

Star FM technical staffer — Oliver Horiwa — was found dead on Sunday morning at his Msasa home.

Horiwa was aged 39.

Details of his death are still sketchy but most of his colleagues in the creative sector confirmed Horiwa was no more.

A neighbor told Gem Nation News, Horiwa was found dead in his bedroom but could not give details.

Horiwa was raised at Mathew Rusike Orphanage.

As a determined fellow, Horiwa then joined Rooftop Promotions as a stage manager in 2003 where he worked with a number of stage actresses and actors.

He helped with lighting and would assist in all the departments as and when required, that is, film and music.

As an all-rounder Horiwa also worked for the Harare International Festival of the Arts.

At the time of his death, Horiwa was now working for Star FM in the technical department.

Details to follow