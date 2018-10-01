Nick Mangwana appointed Information Perm Secretary

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Ndavaningi (Nick) Mangwana as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibandaa said Mr Mangwana’s appointment is with immediate effect and was done in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013.

He said Mr Mangwana has qualifications in corporate governance, accounting, law and health studies.

“He has lived in the United Kingdom where he was a regular on the international media representing Zimbabwe’s narratives to the world. He is also a columnist for the Herald and People’s Voice and writes for the New African,” said Dr Sibanda, adding that Mr Mangwana will bring vast technical competence and experience in contemporary media to the new task.